TSA to charge $45 fee for travelers without REAL ID starting Feb. 1

Air travelers in the U.S. without a REAL ID will be charged a $45 fee beginning in February, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday.

Since May 7, Washington residents have needed to have a REAL ID — a state-issued driver’s license or ID card with enhanced security standards outlined by the REAL ID Act of 2005. That act was enacted based on the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

Now, beginning Feb. 1, travelers 18 and older flying domestically without a REAL ID who don’t have another accepted form of ID on them, such as a passport, will have to pay a non-refundable fee to verify their identity through TSA’s alternative “Confirm.ID” system.

The updated ID has been required since May, and according to the Department of Homeland Security, 94% of passengers are already compliant. The new fee is intended to encourage travelers to obtain the ID.

REAL ID-compliant identification cards are marked with a star, usually black or gold, on the top right corner.

The fee does not guarantee verification. According to The Associated Press, travelers can still be turned away if ID requirements are not met. The fee can be paid online before arriving at the airport. Travelers can also pay online at the airport before entering the security line. Officials have warned the process can take up to 30 minutes.

