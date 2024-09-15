Trump is safe after Secret Service opened fire at suspected person with firearm near his golf club

PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing Sunday, according to two law enforcement officials. No injuries were reported.

The person fled in an SUV and was later apprehended in a nearby county by local law enforcement, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about an ongoing investigation.

The incident comes roughly two months after an assassination attempt on Trump’s life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

