Trump administration memo floats ban on Iranian diplomats shopping at Costco

The Trump administration has already denied visas for Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly this month and is now considering tighter restrictions on several other delegations, according to an internal State Department memo reviewed by The Associated Press.

The memo outlines potential measures that could sharply limit movement for diplomats from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Brazil during the high-level U.N. meeting that begins Sept. 22 in New York.

While the proposals are not final, they reflect a broader push by the administration to scrutinize visas and place new conditions on foreign officials traveling to the U.S.

Iranian diplomats in New York are already subject to strict movement rules, but one new proposal would ban them from shopping at membership-only wholesale clubs such as Costco and Sam’s Club without special permission from the State Department.

According to the memo, those stores have been a favorite stop for Iranian officials because they can purchase bulk items at relatively low cost and send them home, where such products are often unavailable due to sanctions and economic isolation.

The memo also suggested that new regulations could be drafted to apply membership rules for all foreign diplomats in the U.S., not just those from Iran.

It was not immediately clear when or if the shopping ban would take effect.

Brazil’s inclusion on the list is notable, as the country traditionally holds the honor of delivering the opening speech at the General Assembly each year.

By long-standing precedent, Brazil’s president is the first head of state to address the session, followed by the U.S. president.

It is unclear whether the proposed restrictions would apply to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself or to lower-level Brazilian officials.

Lula has faced sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, who objects to the Brazilian government’s prosecution of Trump ally and former President Jair Bolsonaro on charges related to an attempted coup.

While new limitations are being considered for some countries, Syria’s delegation recently received a waiver lifting travel restrictions that had been in place for more than a decade.

According to the memo, that decision came as the U.S. seeks to rebuild ties with Damascus following the ouster of President Bashar Assad last year and Syria’s gradual reentry into the regional political landscape.

The memo did not specify what measures might be imposed on Sudanese or Zimbabwean officials, though both delegations were listed as potential targets.

The State Department declined to comment on the memo, and representatives from the Iranian and Brazilian U.N. missions did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The General Assembly’s high-level week is expected to draw more than 100 world leaders and thousands of diplomats to New York City.

