Trump administration fires new U.S. attorney in Seattle less than an hour after appointment

SEATTLE — President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice fired a U.S. Attorney for Washington state not even an hour after he was legally appointed by federal judges.

Roger Rogoff, a former King County Superior Court judge and federal prosecutor, was sworn in as the pick for U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington state.

Just 54 minutes later, the President fired him, according to the Seattle Times.

Trump argued that he has the authority to choose a U.S. Attorney.

In a statement, WA Senator Patty Murray wote:

“Roger Rogoff’s is eminently qualified—throughout his career, he has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to public service, and he was appointed legally by the federal judges in the Western District of Washington. He should have never been fired, but the President wants to appoint an out-of-touch extremist who will put Trump over the rule of law. This administration doesn’t want to deal with advice and consent—they just want to install cronies to carry out a corrupt political agenda. The people of Washington state deserve someone in this role who will enforce the law fairly and responsibly—not some Trump administration sock puppet. The President needs to understand that DOJ works for the American people—it’s not his personal law firm to enforce his mob-style politics.”

Rogoff told the Seattle Times that he plans to take legal action over whether federal judges or the White House has the final say in U.S. Attorney appointments.

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