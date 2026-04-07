Truck carrying 80,000 pounds of potatoes crashes on State Route 18

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A truck carrying 80,000 pounds of potatoes has shut down a portion of State Route 18 after it crashed.

According to troopers with Washington State Patrol, the westbound lanes will need to be shut down when the tow truck arrives.

The crash happened near milepost 24 on Tiger Mountain.

No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

State patrol shared photos of the crash, which show the truck flipped on its side in the ditch.

The highway will reopen once the semi has been towed away.

#HappeningNow WB SR 18 near MP 24. 80k pounds of potatoes!! The WB lanes will need to be shut down once the tow arrives. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/LPIBpb295M — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 7, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group