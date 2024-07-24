Trooper’s SUV rear-ended while on shoulder of I-5 in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper’s SUV was hit while on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 5 in Marysville early Wednesday.

It happened at milepost 97, just south of State Route 528, where two right lanes were closed until around 5:15 a.m.

The trooper was helping the driver of a disabled car when another driver slammed into that car. The disabled car then rear-ended the trooper’s SUV, according to Trooper Kelsey Harding.

Harding said the trooper was out of his SUV when the crash happened and is OK.

The driver who hit the car is suspected of DUI and was taken into custody.

A WSP team is at the scene documenting the crash.

NB I-5 just south of SR 528 in #Marysville there is a collision blocking the two right lanes. State Patrol, fire are at the scene. Use caution, expect delays. https://t.co/FckEbTSHKn pic.twitter.com/SrNrZ7UNaL — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 24, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group