Troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-90 in Issaquah

Wrong way Issaquah Driver A wrong-way driver stopped on I-90. (Courtesy of Washington State Patrol) (Washington State Patrol)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that troopers had to stop a driver who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 at night.

WSP received several calls about a wrong-way driver on Jan. 18 at around 10:30 p.m. in Issaquah.

Troopers located the car and safely stopped the driver before an accident happened.

The driver was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on DUI charges.

