Troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-90 in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that troopers had to stop a driver who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 at night.

WSP received several calls about a wrong-way driver on Jan. 18 at around 10:30 p.m. in Issaquah.

Troopers located the car and safely stopped the driver before an accident happened.

The driver was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on DUI charges.

Here’s footage from the wrong way driver that was stopped earlier this week.



Our dispatchers received numerous 911 calls regarding this car. Troopers located it and stopped it before it was another tragedy!



The driver was arrested for DUI.



Great work by all involved!! - NJ pic.twitter.com/Xhn787v332 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 24, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group