Troopers provide tips for National Burn Awareness Week

Saturday is the start of National Burn Awareness Week, and Washington State Patrol is providing residents with some safety tips.

“Today is the first day of National Burn Awareness Week a time where bring attention to the dangers of burns and provide safety tips you can use at home,” said a spokesperson.

Washington had 35 deaths caused by unintentional burns in 2022, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control.

Here are some safety tips to share with friends and loved ones:

Start charcoal grills only with fluid labeled as “charcoal starter fluid.”

Keep gasoline in a secure location, out of the reach of children.

Use gasoline outdoors only, and store in cool, well-ventilated areas.

Use containers that have been listed, labeled, or approved for gasoline.

If you spill a flammable liquid on your clothing, place the clothing outside to dry before laundering.

Oily and solvent-wet rags can combust without a heat source – store them in a tightly sealed metal container or hang them outside to dry in a cool, shady location away from structures before discarding them.

To learn more about how to avoid accidental burns visit the Washington State Patrols blog.

