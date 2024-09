EVERETT, Wash. — Investigators in Everett are working to determine what caused an overnight fire at an abandoned triplex Tuesday.

The building is located along Airport Road near Evergreen Way, south of Paine Field.

Video from the Everett Fire Department shows heavy smoke and flames coming out of the triplex.

Firefighters said when they arrived, flames were coming through the roof.

No one was hurt.

