Travis Decker search shifts focus as officials lift roadblocks in Chelan County

Law enforcement officials in Chelan County are continuing the search for triple homicide suspect Travis Decker, with hundreds of officers involved in extensive searches of nearby forests, waterways, and buildings, according to authorities.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have searched dozens of structures and large swaths of forest in the area where Decker was last known to be.

Teams have also searched the river and used information from search warrants, public tips, and surveillance video to guide their efforts.

As the search progresses, officials announced they are removing roadblocks and reopening Icicle River Road, saying there is no longer a credible threat in that specific area.

The U.S. Forest Service has also been notified that recreation areas may be reopened.

Authorities urged anyone returning to the outdoors in Chelan County to stay alert.

“We ask the public remain vigilant as they venture back out to the recreation areas,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Residents are being asked to check home security systems and doorbell cameras for any signs of Decker.

If anyone comes across something unusual while hiking or exploring the woods—especially if they believe it may help the investigation—they’re encouraged to mark the location using a phone or GPS and report the time and place to authorities.

Anyone who sees Decker is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Additional tips can be submitted to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 509-667-6845 or online at https://www.co.chelan.wa.us/sheriff/forms/submit-a-tip.

