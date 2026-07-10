Travel back in time at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum’s Brigade Encampment

Travel back in time at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum’s annual Brigade Encampment.

The ticketed event celebrates its 43rd year, recreating the historic visit of fur traders to Fort Nisqually in the 19th century.

Fort Nisqually was established by the Hudson’s Bay Company in 1833 as a fur trade outpost on the Puget Sound.

“The brigade encampment is a true event that happened in history. In 1855, the fur brigades who would collect all the furs out in the wilderness would bring those into trading posts,” said Jim Lauderdale, a museum supervisor at Fort Nisqually Living History Museum. " In 1855 those fur brigades came here to Fort Nisqually to exchange those furs, to refit their supplies, and to get a little bit of rest and relaxation they had been out in the wilderness for two years."

The two-day event offers visitors a glimpse into the past, where they can meet about 200 living historians, as well as participate in hands-on period skills and activities. There will be live music, food trucks, and even puppet shows and performances.

“One of the cool things that we have going on is a ‘Punch and Judy’ show. Punch and Judy were puppets; that puppet show started in London, and there were people that traveled around the country doing these puppet shows for entertainment. And in 1855, an actual Punch and Judie show happened here at Fort Nisqually,” Lauderdale said. “There were also Native Hawaiian people that worked for the Hudson’s Bay Company, and they would do performances from time to time. And so, we have the Pacific Ohana Foundation coming to deliver a cultural performance on Sunday of the event.”

This year the event will take place on Saturday, July 18th and Sunday, July 19th, from 11 a.m. to 5p.m.

For more information about the event and to register for tickets, click here.

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