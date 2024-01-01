Trailer full of hay blocks lane on westbound I-90 near North Bend

A truck pulling a trailer stacked with hay bales jackknifed and blocked traffic on westbound Interstate 90 near North Bend on Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Just after 2 p.m., troopers responded to milepost 36 on westbound I-90 where a truck and trailer had been cut off by another car, causing the driver to slam on the brakes and lose control of the truck.

There were no injuries.

The furthest right lane will be closed until a tow truck can clear the scene.

#HappeningNow WB I-90 MP 36. A car cut off this truck and trailer causing it to slam on brakes and roll. No injuries. Lane 1 will be blocked until tow truck clears this up. #UseCaution through the area. pic.twitter.com/KF2tUcc9K6 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 1, 2024





