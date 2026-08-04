TRAFFIC: Hawks, Mariners to hold parties at the same time while construction returns

SEATTLE — Seattle showed that it can handle the biggest of events after acing the World Cup test, but the summer events aren’t over. This Saturday could prove to be one of the most difficult days to get around.

It’s the Seattle Mariners’ 50th season celebration at T-Mobile Park and the Seahawks fan fest at Lumen Field. Both events are happening at the same time, too.

That means everyone is going to be heading to the Stadium District at the same time on Saturday.

This isn’t the first rodeo for the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) or the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) traffic division. They know how to prepare for this.

“What it means for the Department of Transportation is that we’re just being extra vigilant to do what we can to help keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible,” SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson said. “I’ll be honest. There will be traffic congestion, but we are working behind the scenes to do what we can.”

Traffic managers have plenty of tools they can use to help with the flow.

“Things like optimizing the signal network in the stadium district,” Bergerson said. “We have directional signage. So, for example, maybe a few miles away, there’s a dynamic message sign, just letting people know there’s a stadium event, so that you can get people a few miles away knowing that they should take a choice to go in a different direction if they’ve got that option.”

SDOT can tweak signal timing in real time. SPD can help direct traffic.

How to beat the Stadium District gridlock

But you can make a difference in the congestion too. I think we’ve all learned that light rail is a great way to get to events at the stadiums. It is becoming Option A for many.

“I understand, not everyone has that option, but every person who does take advantage of that option is, first of all, likely having a good experience for themselves as a great way to get to the game, but also means one less car on the road, which is going to help everyone,” Bergerson said.

If you are driving to these events, SDOT suggests getting downtown early and enjoying a sunny day with thousands of fellow fans. Leaving late will also help.

“Think about making the whole day of it or whole night of it, because when every single person’s leaving the stadium at the exact same time, that’s when you see the biggest traffic impacts,” Bergerson said.

Mariners change entry times for T-Mobile Park

The Mariners have actually changed their entry times for T-Mobile Park for the Saturday game. The pen will open at 3:50 p.m. All gates will open at 4:20 p.m. That will ensure that everyone can be in their seats for the start of the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. That’s more than an hour earlier than normal.

Gates open at Lumen Field for fan fest at 4:15 p.m. The practice starts at 5:20 p.m.

It sounds like fan fest will wrap up well before the Mariners game does. The last event at Lumen is 7 p.m. The baseball game starts at 6:40 p.m.

Major road closures

Construction is going to make this weekend even harder to navigate. There will be closures on I-405, SR 520, SR 202, and I-5.

Northbound I-405 will be closed between Sunset and Coal Creek Parkway from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. All the ramps to and from I-405 to 85th Street in Kirkland will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound SR 520 will be closed between I-5 and Montlake Boulevard from 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday. So SR 520 won’t be an option to get home Saturday night. The eastbound bridge will be open if you are getting on at Montlake Boulevard.

SR 202 will be closed just east of the roundabout in Fall City from Thursday night to Monday night.

And of course, northbound I-5 will be down to two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge.

You are going to need a plan and a good backup plan to hit events in Seattle this weekend.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Aug. 8 is his birthday and KIRO host Ursula Reutin’s birthday, too. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic and wish them both a happy birthday on X here.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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