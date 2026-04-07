Traffic alternatives for Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is now underway, bringing vibrant tulip fields and heavy traffic to northwest Washington through April 30.

Located roughly 60 miles north of Seattle, the festival is considered one of the Pacific Northwest’s most popular spring road trips.

Peak bloom season, particularly in the middle of the month, attracts large numbers of visitors eager to experience the colorful displays.

With the influx of travelers, traffic congestion has become a key concern—especially on weekends.

Drivers relying on GPS directions may be routed through downtown Mount Vernon via I-5’s Kincaid Street exit, then west along State Route 536 (Memorial Highway). While this is a common route, it often becomes heavily congested during busy periods.

Instead, drivers coming from the north—or those from the south looking to bypass traffic—can use Exit 230 on I-5. Drivers coming from the south can use Exit 221. From there, travelers can head west toward Conway to access the tulip fields with less congestion.

Festival organizers note that weekdays tend to be the least crowded times to visit. For those planning a weekend trip, arriving early in the morning or later in the afternoon may help avoid peak traffic hours.

Parking is included with festival admission, and officials are urging visitors not to park along roadways. Roadside parking poses safety risks and can damage surrounding farmland.

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