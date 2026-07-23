Tracking your ballot in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If you’re worried about your ballot counting in an election– you can make sure it gets to its destination safely.

To track your ballot, go to the state’s voting information site at votewa.gov.

You’ll be asked to enter your name and birth date.

On the left side, you should see an option to check “Ballot Status.” Click on that, and it should tell you where your ballot is.

According to the Washington Secretary of State, it typically takes between 3 and 5 business days for your ballot to be posted as received.

Ballot Status Categories

Sent: Ballot has been marked as sent by the county (date may be in the future)

Received: Ballot has been received, but signature has not been reviewed.

Accepted: Signature review has been completed, the voter has been credited with voting, and the ballot is accepted.

Rejection/Challenge + Challenge Reason: Signature/ballot has been challenged. The county election official will contact the voter. Your ballot could fall into this category for several reasons. You might’ve forgotten to sign it, you may need to provide ID before it can be counted, or perhaps it is something else. You can read more about this here.

©2026 Cox Media Group