Toxic algae advisory at Spanaway Lake urges public to stay out of the water

Swimmers were urged to stay out of the water after a toxic algae advisory was issued for Spanaway Lake on Wednesday by the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Samples collected on Monday indicated that the naturally occurring algae, also known as cyanobacteria, posed health concerns to swimmers and pets.

Toxic algae in Spanaway Lake

Health officials advised beachgoers to avoid swimming, waterskiing, and fishing when the toxic algae is in the water.

“Keep in mind, as wind direction changes, the algae could move elsewhere in the lake,” the health department release stated. “When in doubt, stay out!”

Spanaway Lake will be inspected again next week. If the algae is no longer present in the water, the advisory will remain in place for two weeks as a precaution.

How to spot toxic algae and its symptoms:

Toxic algae can form a “scum layer” on the surface of the water and look like green pea soup. The algae can also appear in streaks or form clumps. The appearance of toxic algae is often green, but can also be brown, red, and blue. Toxins produced by the algae can cause illness in people, pets, and animals.

Some of the main symptoms of toxic algae for humans include muscle weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea.

The algae’s toxins are a greater risk for pets due to their small bodies and the likelihood of ingesting larger amounts of the algae, either by drinking or licking their fur. Common symptoms of toxic algae exposure for pets include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea, convulsions, difficulty breathing, and weakness.

Health officials noted that sickness can occur within minutes of exposure, and take up to a few hours for symptoms to appear.

If a person is exposed to or has ingested toxic algae, it is recommended to seek medical attention. All pets should also be treated by a veterinarian for symptoms.

