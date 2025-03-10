TONIGHT AT 5:30: How Native American myths helped scientists track earthquakes

WASHINGTON — Earthquakes are part of Washington’s past, present, and future, and we have local Native American tribes to thank for documenting some of our earliest ones.

Local tribes have helped inform today’s scientists about earthquakes that occurred more than a thousand years ago.

“It’s explained in myths,” said Duwamish Tribal Councilman Ken Workman. “Things happen. Then, stories are made about the things that happen.”

One of the most significant was an earthquake on the Seattle Fault that took place around AD 900–950. According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the earthquake caused parts of Bainbridge Island to lift 35 feet and even triggered a tsunami in Puget Sound.

Tonight at 5:30 p.m. KIRO 7 News’ Madeline Ottilie will explain how these myths have helped modern scientists to track earthquakes.

©2025 Cox Media Group