Tolls are coming for new SR 509 Expressway to Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — We’re finally getting a direct route into the Seattle International Airport from Interstate 5, but it’s going to cost you.

The State Route 509 Expressway in SeaTac is free to use this summer, but the Washington State Department of Transportation says it’ll start tolling the road this fall.

An exact date has not been announced.

WSDOT says the free period will give drivers a chance to check out the new stretch of road and see if it works for their commute before having to pay.

Only the first mile, between I-5 and 24th Avenue South, is currently open. The rest of the project is on track to be completed in 2028.

Eventually, there will be three new miles of highway between I-5 and South 188th Street near the south end of the airport.

Tolls will be charged on both directions of the new road, near the I-5 on- and off-ramps.

The tolls will vary by time of day and range between $1.20 and $2.40 for drivers of two-axle vehicles, like a sedan or SUV, with a Good To Go! pass.

Semi-trucks, vehicles towing a trailer, and large buses will pay more based on the vehicle’s number of axles.

Vehicles without a Good To Go! pass will pay $2 more for every trip on the expressway.

There won’t be any toll booths; instead, WSDOT will charge a toll to your account or mail a bill to the vehicle’s registered owner.

Only the new portion of SR 509 will be tolled.

There are also no HOV lanes on the expressway, so there will be no options for toll-free carpooling.

