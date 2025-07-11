Timed entry reservations now required for Mount Rainier’s Sunrise Corridor

WASHINGTON — It’s that time of year again-- the Sunrise Corridor at Mount Rainier National Park is opening for its short season.

The White River Entrance is accessible now through usually mid-October, depending on snowfall, and those who plan on visiting this entrance to get to Sunrise will need to make a timed entry reservation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From July 11 to September 1, reservations are required daily, available for purchase in advance or at 7 p.m. the day before your visit.

There are a predetermined number of reservations available for each time slot. You can stay at the park as long as you want within operating hours, but you must arrive within your two-hour time slot reservation.

After Sept. 1 through the end of season, reservations are needed only on weekends and holidays. Advanced reservations are not available for these dates.

Last year, Mount Rainier National Park launched a timed entry pilot program at both the Nisqually entrance (to Paradise Corridor) and White River entrance (to Sunrise Corridor.)

Due to several major construction projects and closures at the Paradise Corridor, no timed entry reservations are required for 2025.

For campers:

The White River Campground operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Initial access to the campground before 7 a.m. or after 5 p.m. will not require a timed entry reservation. However, initial access between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. will require one.

A timed entry reservation does not guarantee a campsite but once a campsite is secured, exit and re-entry of Sunrise Corridor is permitted with a valid permit.

