Tier 2 protocols activated across King County as overnight temperatures drop below freezing

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating Tier 2 severe weather protocols for the second time in a month because of freezing overnight temperatures throughout the county

Tier 2 protocols mean that existing homeless shelters will expand hours and overnight bed capacity from November 23 through 26.

If the alert is raised to tier three, city-owned properties will be converted into temporary shelters.

“Last winter in Seattle, KCRHA activated Tier 3 cold weather protocols seven times for a total of 53 nights between November 2022 and March 2023, serving an average of 72 people per night,” said a spokesperson.

If you would like to donate or learn more visit the KCRHA website.





