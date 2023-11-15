Tickets now on sale for re-opening of SIFF Cinema Downtown, the former Cinerama

SEATTLE — The Seattle International Film Festival announced Wednesday that tickets are now on sale for the SIFF Cinema Downtown, the former Cinerama, in downtown Seattle.

Doors will open to the public on Dec. 14 for the Warner Bros. film ‘Wonka,’ starring Timothée Chalamet in a new origin story of the chocolatier Willy Wonka.

In a statement, Tom Mara, SIFF’s Executive Director said, “We are honored to take on stewardship and reopen the doors of this truly historic theater. It’s a film venue adored by the community and speaks to the critical role SIFF plays in bringing the power and art of film to diverse audiences across our region.”

Acquired in May from the Paul Allen Estate, the former Cinerama opened in 1963 and was remodeled in the late 1990s.

The theatre has been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The name change was made official earlier this month when the old Cinerama came down.

Tickets are available for SIFF members now, with tickets open to the public at 2 p.m.

And, yes, chocolate popcorn will be available.

