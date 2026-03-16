Thurston Sheriff’s K9 credited with helping catch man violating protection order

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says one of their K9s named Asher helped catch a man who ran from deputies after crashing his car on Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a call of a protection order violation in northeastern Thurston County.

They found a suspect sitting in his car and he sped away when he saw deputies approaching, TCSO said.

After a chase, the man crashed his car and ran into a neighborhood.

K9 Asher was brought in and tracked the suspect to a shed where the man was found hiding inside.

He was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail facing charges of violating the domestic violence protection order, attempting to elude, and second-degree burglary, according to TCSO.

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