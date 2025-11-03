Thurston County house fire leaves one dead

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Griffin Fire Department says one person has died following a fire at a home in Olympia on Saturday.

At around 6 p.m., crews responded near the intersection of Overlook Drive Northwest and Mariner Drive Northwest to a home fully engulfed in flames.

Flames started to spread to a neighboring home when firefighters arrived, and crews from multiple agencies started aggressive suppression efforts.

The first home was destroyed but crews were able to minimize damage to the neighboring home.

Griffin Fire says the only person in the initial home was found dead inside.

They have not yet released the person’s identity and say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group