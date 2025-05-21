Thurston Co. corrections sergeant arrested for voyeurism

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office sergeant employed at the jail has been arrested on alleged voyeurism charges.

On May 18, deputies responded to an address for a report of a sex offense, but when they realized it was a fellow sheriff’s office sergeant, they let Olympia Police take over.

Olympia PD conducted interviews and established probable cause to arrest the sergeant for first-degree voyeurism.

The sergeant’s badge and gun were seized, and he was put on administrative leave.

They were also booked into jail.

It’s unclear if the alleged crime took place at the jail while the sergeant was on duty or in their private life.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct an internal investigation.

