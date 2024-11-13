Three people taken hospital after 3-car crash in Graham

Emergency responders took three people to the hospital after a serious three-car crash on a Graham road Wednesday afternoon.

According to an X post from Graham Fire & Rescue, crews with the department responded around 2:30 p.m. to a crash involving three cars at Noble Road East in Graham. They say two people had to be pulled from their cars.

All three people were taken to local hospitals. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The road was initially closed and has since reopened.

A spokesperson with the department said they could not provide further information regarding the cause of the crash.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Crews clearing 3 car collision at the 600 block of Noble Rd. E. Two patients needing to be extricated. All 3 transported to local hospitals. Avoid the area as @PierceSheriff conducts investigation. Thank you @CentralPierce for assistance. pic.twitter.com/yJuy5DKJQj — Graham Fire & Rescue (@GrahamFireWa) November 13, 2024





