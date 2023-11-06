Three people stabbed in SeaTac fight

SEATAC, Wash. — Three people were stabbed in SeaTac on Sunday during a fight between two groups.

The King County Sheriff’s Office heard about a stabbing incident in the City of SeaTac just before midnight on Saturday.

When first responders arrived near South 200 Street and Boulevard South they found three victims who had stab wounds.

All three of the victims were either young adults or teenagers.

None of the injuries looked life-threatening and all of the victims were taken to the hospital.

Deputies then used witnesses and surveillance videos to detain several suspects.

At least one adult man was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

Officers say that the stabbings likely began as an altercation between two groups.

The attack does not appear to be random, according to officials.

