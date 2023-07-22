Three people dead in apparent drug overdose at Bellevue apartment

Three people are dead after an apparent drug overdose in a Bellevue apartment, according to the Bellevue Police Department.
On Friday afternoon, officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex in the 11100 block of Northeast 11th Street.
When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of three people - two women and one man.
Although a cause of death hasn’t been released, Major Mark Tarantino mentioned fentanyl in a statement.
The investigation is ongoing.
©2023 Cox Media Group