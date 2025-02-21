Three pedestrians hit by car in Seattle’s University District, driver arrested

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police say they arrested a driver after the person hit three pedestrians in the crosswalk and drove away.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street in the University District.

Police say all three people have life-threatening injuries.

According to Harborview Medical Center, two of the patients, a man and a woman in their 20s, are both in critical condition.

The third patient, a man, is in satisfactory condition.

Officers found the driver a short time later and arrested them.

