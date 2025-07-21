Three on-board as small plane crashes near Mukilteo

Three people were rescued safely after a small Cessna aircraft made an emergency water landing near Mukilteo Lighthouse Park on Sunday evening, according to city officials and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near a boat dock at the park, located at 609 Front Street.

Officials say the plane lost power in the air, prompting the pilot to contact air traffic controllers at nearby Paine Field Airport to report the need for an emergency landing.

The pilot successfully brought the plane down just offshore, where bystanders and nearby boaters quickly jumped in to help the three people on board — including the pilot — exit the aircraft.

RAW: Mukilteo plane crash

The Mukilteo Fire Department arrived moments later and evaluated the individuals.

No injuries were reported.

After the occupants were safely removed, the aircraft sank into the water.

The Coast Guard established a safety zone around the wreckage, which remains submerged.

Officials say they are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and other agencies as part of the response.

“We’d like to highlight the boaters and bystanders that immediately helped, and Mukilteo Fire Department for their quick response,” city officials said in a statement.

Everett police also responded to the incident.

As of Sunday morning, no further details about the investigation or aircraft recovery have been released.

