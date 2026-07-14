Three arrested for robbery after police chase

A police pursuit ended Saturday evening after officers arrested three robbery suspects and recovered a firearm that had been thrown from their vehicle.

Shortly after 8:30 pm on July 11, a 27-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department’s report on the incident.

Police say the suspects followed the victim and his family on 5th Avenue Northeast before eventually pulling a gun on the victim, punching him, and stealing his sunglasses.

According to the department’s statement, when officers found the car the suspects were driving, a green Kia, they attempted to stop traffic with their lights, but the suspects sped away.

According to police, while fleeing police, the suspects reached speeds between 80 and 90 miles per hour.,

The chase crossed several areas, including Lake Forest Park and Kenmore, as it drove around Lake Washington before it stopped in the 9700 block of Northeast Juanita Drive in Kirkland, Washington.

Police arrested three men, ages 18, 19, and 24, along with an 18-year-old woman. During the pursuit, 10 mm someone inside the Kia threw a 10mm firearm from the vehicle. Officers later recovered the gun. Also, during the initial search 10mm bullets were found on one of the suspects.

The woman was identified and released, police say.

According to the department, robbery unit detectives are investigating the incident.

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