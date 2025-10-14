Thousands of PNW Kaiser Permanente workers picket amid nationwide strike

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers are walking off the job Tuesday morning in one of the biggest national healthcare strikes of 2025.

Approximately 4,000 nurses and hospital professionals in Oregon and Southwest Washington are beginning a five-day strike at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Nationally, roughly 45,000 hospital employees are striking, making it one of the largest healthcare strikes of the year.

The walkout is in response to staffing shortages, low wages, and a lack of input in patient care.

“The members of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals are walking off the job after months of Kaiser’s refusal to agree to a contract that addresses the serious concerns raised by the frontline workers,” the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals stated. “The workers have spent months at the bargaining table trying to get real solutions to the staffing crisis, fair wages, and a voice in how care is delivered.”

Pickets are taking place at six medical centers in the Pacific Northwest, including locations in Hillsboro, Portland, Salem, Vancouver, and Longview.

