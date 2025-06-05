Thousands of Kroger employees to vote on a strike

For your next trip to the grocery store, a critical vote is happening today that could potentially upend your food shopping routines.

Thursday is the last day for thousands of grocery store workers to vote on authorizing a strike at Kroger, which operates Safeway, OFC, Albertsons, and other stores.

Voting took place in Lynnwood and Olympia today, and KIRO 7 heard from union members about their contract negotiations and hitting the picket line.

The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) 3000 represents 30,000 grocery store workers across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

The workers considering a strike want better wages, more staffing, and improved healthcare.

If they walk off the job at certain locations, customers could face longer lines and less help while shopping.

Mohammad Asrederakhshan, an employee at Fred Meyer, was at the Lynnwood Events Center voting site just after 8 a.m. when voting opened.

For him, the perspective was rather simple when it came to him and his fellow grocery store workers, “I want these people to fight for me!”

Asrederakhshan came to the union vote dressed for work, wondering if he might soon walk off the job. He wasn’t alone as the workers’ union is urging a yes vote to authorize a strike.

Sam Dancy works at a QFC and was at the Lynnwood voting site even though he had already voted, his feelings on the management of all the chains was pretty clear, “I’m sick and tired of the fact that they’re not addressing scheduling, they’re not taking care of their associates.”

Kroger, Safeway, and Albertsons have a huge share of the market in Washington state, a strike could impact dozens of cities across Western Washington.

UFCW 3000 has been locked in negotiations for a new contract, and while it is urging workers to vote yes to authorize a strike, a union spokesperson did say that it does not guarantee that there will be a strike.

Kevin Flynn, a meat cutter at a store in Marysville says he understands customers fears of a strike closing stores, creating longer lines, and less staff to help keep shelves stocked, “we would never hold a community hostage, so we will strategically place ourselves where there is still ability to buy groceries.”

Kroger told KIRO 7 it believes it’s offering a great deal and said: “We remain actively engaged in bargaining with UFCW 3000 because we believe the best outcomes are achieved at the table, not through disruption.”

Dancy also says the customers he’s heard from are generally supportive of the workers’ efforts, “what we’re doing is not only just for us it’s for them, it’s for society.”

A Union spokesperson told KIRO 7 that all sides will return to the bargaining table on June 12-13, and workers are hoping this vote can send a message.

Asrederakhshan is hoping the vote will spur a deal, “I hope they are strong enough to make changes for us.”

