This Weekend: Construction projects impact much of Puget Sound

Major highway closures are set to impact traffic in the Puget Sound region this weekend, beginning tonight and extending through Monday morning. Construction projects, paving, and traffic switch preparations will affect I-405 in Kirkland, SR 520 in Seattle, and the I-90/SR 18 interchange. Drivers are advised to plan ahead and anticipate delays.

Southbound I-405

In Kirkland, southbound I-405 will be closed from Totem Lake to Northeast 70th Place from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. Monday. Drivers can use Northeast 124th Street and 124th Avenue, along with surrounding roads, to bypass this closure. Detour signs will be in place to guide motorists.

Eastbound 520

In Seattle, Eastbound SR 520 from I-five to Montlake Boulevard, including its on and off-ramps, will also be closed. This closure runs from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday. Crews are preparing for a traffic switch to a temporary Montlake off-ramp. Drivers heading across Lake Washington from the south can use I-90, while those from the north should utilize SR 522. Access to Montlake Boulevard will require using surface streets.

I-90/SR-18 interchange

Access to Westbound SR 18 from Westbound I-90 will be unavailable this weekend, with both the on and off-ramps closing. Additionally, the right lanes of East and Westbound SR 18, just north of the Diverging Diamond Interchange, will also close. These closures for paving and striping will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday.

For drivers trying to reach SR 18 from Westbound I-90, the suggested detour involves following signs to Exit 20, High Point Way, then returning to Eastbound I-90 and exiting at SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway. Those attempting to get onto I-90 from Eastbound SR 18 and Southbound Snoqualmie Parkway will need to use the Eastbound I-90 on-ramp, continue to Exit 27, and then loop around to Westbound I-90.

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