This Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest in almost 20 years

NORTH BEND, Wash — AAA predicts almost 44 million people will hit the road.

During holiday weekends Interstate 90 can get pretty congested and Friday will be the worst, WSDOT said.

Eastbound traffic on I-90 between North Bend to Cle Elum will be heavy between 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

“I-90 with the construction from 18 is a little tough, and this year it’s a little busier than it usually is on Friday,” Chris Estrada said.

If you plan on heading out on Saturday, try leaving before 8 a.m. or after 2 p.m.

Drivers say planning ahead will also save you time.

“If you’re going to travel later in the day, pack a lot of snacks in case you’re in stop-and-go traffic,” driver Vanessa Cruz said.

“You fuel up before, we pack the night before, I have everything hooked up kind of the night before,” driver Brandon Bolden said.

Regardless of when you leave, drive safe.

“Main thing, take your time, don’t get in a rush because the state patrol is going to be out,” Greg Rance said.

As for traffic at the end of the holiday weekend, WSDOT predicts Westbound traffic on I-90 between North Bend and Cle Elum will be heavy on Sunday, May 26, and especially on Monday, May 27 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

