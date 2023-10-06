Thick fog causes troopers to close highway near Roy

ROY, Wash. — While we don’t if it was as thick as pea soup, the Washington State Patrol closed a highway due to heavy fog near Roy Friday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a post on X, (formerly known as Twitter), from Joint Base Lewis-McChord said troopers were closing State Route 507 due to zero-visibility conditions.

The highway was closed between East Gate Road and the railroad tracks into the Pierce County town of Roy.

JBLM said troopers set up detours to allow access to the military base through the East Gate and Roy Gate as usual.

The highway reopened shortly after 8 a.m.

