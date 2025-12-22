These roads have re-opened in Kent following historic flooding in the area

The city of Kent has announced new road openings following historic flooding in the area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has further reduced outflows from the Howard Hanson Dam, which is helping river levels gradually recede and lowering the risk of additional flooding.

Several roads have reopened as conditions improve:

Now open

Westbound S 277th St from 108th Ave SE to 83rd Ave S / Auburn Way N

Eastbound S 277th St from 108th Ave SE to Kent city limits

Green River Rd from the S 277th St overpass to Kent city limits

Frager Rd at W Meeker St

Russell Rd at Veteran’s Drive

148th Ave SE from SE 256th St to SE 249th St -Open with water over the roadway

W Valley Hwy / 68th Ave S / Washington Ave S from Willis St to S 277th St

(Proceed with caution.)

Full road closures

S 262nd St from 78th Ave S to 27232 72nd Ave S (just before S 272nd St)

78th Ave S from S 277th St to S 262nd St

Traffic control is in place, and alternate routes are advised.

For the latest road closures, flood resources, and updates, click here.

Remember-- driving around a road closed sign is dangerous. It is there for your safety, not to inconvenience you. You could be fined $139 if you’re caught violating the sign.

