Theo Chocolate shutting down Fremont factory, laying off 60 people

SEATTLE — After 18 years, Theo Chocolate is shutting its factory in Seattle’s Fremont area.

On Wednesday, the company said tours are closing as manufacturing operations wind down. And next month, about 60 people will be laid off.

Rising cost of raw materials is forcing them to merge with American Licorice Company in Indiana. That company, which makes Red Vines, will take over the chocolate-making.

Theo Chocolate first announced the merger on June 28.

“We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated team members who have championed Theo’s mission,” said Theo Chocolate CEO Etienne Patout. “We are committed to supporting those impacted by the transition ahead. Impacted employees were offered a severance package, including COBRA medical coverage and payouts of PTO balances, as well as access to mental health and job search resources.”

Theo’s headquarters, flagship stores, and Confection Kitchen will remain in Seattle.





