Seattle-based company Theo Chocolate to close factory, lay off around 60 employees

SEATTLE — Seattle-based company Theo Chocolate announced on Wednesday that it will be closing its factory to merge with American Licorice Company (ALC).

This will see the company close manufacturing in Seattle and lay off around 60 employees, which it says is “necessary to ensure the future of the company.”

“Like other businesses, we are contending with rising costs across all aspects of our manufacturing and supply chain, requiring us to change. We’ve had to make some tough but necessary decisions to ensure the company’s long-term viability,” said Theo Chocolate CEO Etienne Patout.

The company’s Flagship Store and Confection Kitchen will stay open.

“We are incredibly grateful for our dedicated team members who have championed Theo’s mission,” Patout said. “We are committed to supporting those impacted by the transition ahead. Impacted employees were offered a severance package, including COBRA medical coverage and payouts of PTO balances, as well as access to mental health and job search resources.”

Theo Chocolate started in Seattle 18 years ago and grew into a national brand.

The company will join other brands under the umbrella of ALC like “Torie and Howard” and “Zing Bar.”

“Theo’s commitment to deliver delicious, organic, ethically sourced (fair trade) chocolate will remain unchanged, with continued availability to consumers online and at retailers nationwide,” said the company.

Theo Chocolate said the changes are still being rolled out and that the merge with ALC is expected to close at the end of 2023.













