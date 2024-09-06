‘That’s just who she is.’ King County bus driver praised in bus crash rescue

RENTON, Wash. — A King County Metro bus driver is being hailed as a hero after she jumped into action when a bus plunged into a ravine.

It was Chyeé Howell’s day off on July 12th when she was driving by the scene with her family in the car.

Around 7 p.m., a King County Metro bus veered into a 60-foot ravine off South Puget Sound Drive. Renton Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency.

“I was like you know what you can, do this you were made for this let’s go,” Howell said.

Howell told KIRO 7 she climbed down the steep hill and crawled through the shattered windshield. She immediately noticed the bus driver was unresponsive.

“I was just sliding everywhere, and I was like, ‘Just jump.’ So I got on top of the steering wheel and just jumped in and I just remember thinking like this guy is not going to make it,” she added. “I could see his eyes rolling back and that was the motivation right there. He needs someone now, so be that someone.”

Howell called for help and then her instinct as a bus driver kicked in immediately.

“It was just because of the training on Metro. Just knowing the parking brake, making sure it’s in neutral, to turn the coach off. Do not leave the coach running.”

With the help of those around her, Howell pulled that man through a back window and got five young boys to safety.

Eight people were injured but everyone got out alive, including the driver who had to be resuscitated by first responders.

“When we saw him come back to life it was just like everybody who was watching just like I took a sigh of relief,” Howell said.

Howell said it was a team effort to get everyone to safety.

“Everyone surrounding us worked together to make sure that this driver was able to make it back to his family. It was it was godly. It was a miracle. It was beautiful.”

After 9 years as a driver with King County Metro, she continues to prioritize people’s lives every day.

“It’s important to me all the time to make sure that I take what I’m going through put it aside and know that I’m carrying these people every day,” Howell said.

Howell was awarded by King County Metro this week.

She was also rewarded with a plaque by the ATU Local 587 Union on Thursday for her heroism.

“This is the type of thing they do every day. They just don’t get the recognition,” said union President Greg Woodfill.

Woodfill commended Howell’s actions and the hard work of transit drivers everywhere.

“Times are getting more dangerous. There’s more dangerous on the bus and the operators are handle it well and there they’re always wanting to step in,” Woodfill added.

©2024 Cox Media Group