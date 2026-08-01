Tesla in self-driving mode gets split in crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah police responded to a crash near Issaquah Valley Middle School on Newport Way NW that involved a Tesla that had been split.

During the investigation, officers learned that the Tesla was in full self-driving mode when it swerved into suddenly oncoming traffic, according to IPD.

When officers initially got to the scene, they saw that the rear third of the Tesla had been severed from the vehicle in the crash.

No one was hurt, police said.

“Even if your car has a full or partial self-driving system, you are still responsible for the safe operation of the car,” Issaquah police said.

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