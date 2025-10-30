Ten arrested in connection with western Washington drug and gun trafficking ring

Ten people were arrested in western Washington on Tuesday as part of a year-long investigation where authorities seized around 100,000 fentanyl pills and over 30 guns, according to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in busting three interconnected drug and gun trafficking conspiracies, the DOJ said.

Arrests took place across twelve locations, including at a property in Centralia, where authorities reportedly found over 25 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 90,000 fentanyl pills, and two dozen firearms.

According to the DOJ, at another location, officers seized over $40,000 in cash.

“This violent organization not only trafficked dangerous drugs, but was responsible for putting firearms on our city streets,” said Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes.

“These defendants were trafficking fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin on the streets of western Washington. These drugs take a heavy toll on our community,” added U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd.

The DOJ confirmed that the defendants appeared in the U.S. District Court in Seattle this week.

