Teen suspect in Seattle Center mass shooting investigation will remain in custody

After a mass shooting at Seattle Center killed three people and injured at least four more Sunday evening, court documents show the one suspect police have in custody, a 15-year-old boy, will remain in jail as the investigation continues.

The documents say the boy, who KIRO is not naming because he is a minor and has not been charged, will be held in custody as the investigation continues because the court said he was a threat to public safety.

It is not yet known if the teen suspect will be tried in juvenile court or as an adult. The teen has not been charged with any crimes in relation to the shooting as of Monday. However, court documents show that the court agreed there was probable cause to believe he had taken part in the shooting.

The teen’s arraignment is scheduled for July 30.

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