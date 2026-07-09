Teen shot in Rainier Beach after fight breaks out

SEATTLE — A teen was shot in Rainier Beach on Wednesday after a fight broke out.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) Sgt. Patrick Michaud told KIRO Newsradio officers responded to Rainier Avenue South around 1 p.m.

Police found out an argument between three people developed into a fight, and someone pulled out a handgun.

The teen was struck multiple times in the upper torso. Meanwhile, the suspects fled in a car.

The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is in stable condition.

When asked about the suspect, Michaud said the teen was hesitant to provide any additional information to officers.

SPD is asking any witnesses to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

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