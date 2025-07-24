Teen motorcyclist dies after hitting fence, utility box in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a fence and a utility box.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on 35th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Bothell.
The sheriff’s office says the 19-year-old missed a turn in the road and lost control.
The biker died at the scene.
Detectives are working to determine exactly what happened, but believe speed was a factor.
The road was closed for several hours Thursday morning because of the crash.
