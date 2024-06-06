Teen killed in Renton altercation outside Big 5 Sporting Goods

RENTON, Wash. — A 17-year-old male was shot and killed outside Big 5 Sporting Goods on Grady Way in Renton just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Renton police say three 17-year-olds were heading into Big 5 Sporting Goods when they got into an altercation with a 51-year-old man in the parking lot.

Police say the altercation became physical and the 51-year-old man shot and killed the 17-year-old.

King County Sheriff’s deputies were holding a training exercise nearby and heard the gunfire. Responding deputies immediately tried to save the boy, but he died at the scene.

“It just goes to show you that we have a crisis and an epidemic in our communities all around the country really with this gun violence. A 17-year-old lost his life tonight,” Renton Public Information Officer Meghan Black said.

The 51-year-old shooter is cooperating with police.

