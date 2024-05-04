Teen hit by car in Gig Harbor in what police call possible ‘intentional act’

In what Gig Harbor police are calling a possible ‘intentional act,’ a teen on a skateboard was hit by a car Friday morning.

At about 7 a.m., a 15-year-old Gig Harbor High School student was riding a skateboard to school near the intersection of Hunt Street and Skansie Avenue.

Police say the boy was outside the fog line and not in the traffic lane.

According to police, a newer black Mercedes SUV hit the student, knocking him to the ground.

The Mercedes driver then left the area without stopping. Police believe the Mercedes may have been coming from the Wollochet Bay and Artondale area.

The boy suffered a concussion and some rash injuries.

There were no witnesses.

If you have information about this incident, contact Officer Erwin at 253-851-2236.

