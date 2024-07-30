Teen faces Kent Police after reports of shooting person with BB gun

KENT, Wash. — A Kent Police officer confronts a teen suspected of shooting a person with a BB gun.

On Monday, Kent police answered a call from a man who said he was hit with a BB while walking near Kangley Road.

The man told police he was not injured and was able to describe the car where the shot came from.

Through some investigating, Officer Davis was able to find the license plate number of the car that was registered in Kent.

When Officer Davis knocked on the door, he was met by the owner of the car and his 17-year-old son, who quickly admitted to the shooting.

The teen said he was shooting back and forth with his friend while driving and likely one of the gel rounds flew out the window.

The father was upset with his son and promised to discipline him but since it was an accident, the officer took the opportunity to educate the teen.

The man shot was happy with the outcome and did not pursue any charges.

In a Facebook Post, Kent Police took the opportunity to warn others about the dangers of showing these realistic-looking guns in public and the real consequences when they are mistaken for real guns. Police urge families to discuss these topics with their kids.





