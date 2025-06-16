Teen drowns near Eagle Falls while swimming with friends

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man drowned last week near Eagle Falls.

It happened on June 12, a little after 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say he was swimming with friends when he started to cramp and went under. His friends tried to save him, but couldn’t.

Sky Valley Fire found the teen and tried to resuscitate him for about 20 minutes. They didn’t have any luck, and he was pronounced dead.

“Swimming at Eagle Falls and in many natural waterways throughout the county can be extremely dangerous due to strong currents, cold water temperatures, and hidden underwater hazards,” the sheriff’s department said in their news release. “Before visiting any local rivers or falls, please review the following safety tips to help protect yourself and others.”

To stay safe in the water, deputies recommend the following:

Always wear a life jacket when you are on the water.

Consider bringing a whistle to alert people if you’re in trouble.

Keep children within arm’s reach.

Don’t dive in. You don’t know how shallow the water might be.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says drowning is the second leading cause of injury-related deaths for children 14 and younger.

They also note that two-thirds of catastrophic neck injuries happen in open water.

