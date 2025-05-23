Teen accused of DUI after driving into Parkland home

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a 17-year-old girl after she drove into a home in Parkland.

It happened on May 19, just before midnight.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the teen seemed ‘very intoxicated’ and tried multiple times to start the truck as if she was going to drive away.

The girl was arrested and processed for DUI.

Deputies say the homeowners were in the back portion of the house at the time of the crash, so no one was hurt.

The sheriff’s office posted body camera video of the aftermath online.

“Parents, please have these important conversations with your teens about the dangers of drinking and driving,” the sheriff’s office said in their post. “This time of the year, we see too often juvenile collisions involving alcohol end in serious injuries and even death.”

