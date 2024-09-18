Tech employees are divided over Amazon’s decision to bring workers back to the office

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is packing up their hybrid work model in the new year.

This week, the company’s CEO, informed corporate employees that they’ll be required to return to the office full time beginning January 2nd. The current requirement is three days a week in-office.

“There will be difficulties,” says employee, Neehal. He lives in Seattle and says the change will have little impact on him. But he believes the change will be difficult for fellow employees, especially those who live outside the city.

In a letter to the company, CEO Andy Jassy writes, ‘I’m optimistic that these changes will better help us accomplish these goals while strengthening our culture and the effectiveness of our teams.’

Though, some worry the impact surpasses Amazon.

“It definitely worries me that it might set a precedent for other large tech companies,” says Fred, an Apple employee. “It really just takes one big company to start a domino effect.”

Currently, companies like Apple, Starbucks, and Meta require corporate employees to be in-office at least three days a week.

©2024 Cox Media Group